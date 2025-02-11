HAMILTON, THE LION KING and More to Take Part in Kids’ Night on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kids’ Night on Broadway will return on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Children 18 and under are invited to attend any of the 18 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets are now on sale.

“Kids’ Night on Broadway is a unique event that can spark a lifelong love of theatre in the next generation of theatregoers,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled that these 18 phenomenal shows are providing an opportunity for families to attend together and experience the magic, creativity, and storytelling that make Broadway so special.”



Participating shows include: Aladdin, & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, *The Great Gatsby, Gypsy, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen The Lion King, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Redwood, *SIX: The Musical

Participating shows are subject to change. *The performance date for The Great Gatsby, and SIX: The Musical will take place on Wednesday, March 5th.



Also, 20 restaurants are offering exclusive deals for Kids' Night on Broadway ticketholders, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, encouraging families to enjoy a full evening out.



Kids’ Night on Broadway participating restaurants include: Applebee’s (42nd St. and 50th St locations), Bar Mexicana, Carmine’s, Churrascaria Plataforma, Glass House Tavern, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, The Mermaid Inn, P.S. Kitchen, Pink Taco, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Tavern, Raising Cane’s, Rosie O’Grady’s, Schnipper’s (8th Ave and Lexington locations), Shake Shack (44th St.), Sinigual, Tony’s Di Napoli, and Virgil’s Real BBQ.



Kids’ Night ticketholders can also head to the Museum of Broadway for two days of Broadway experiences and save 50% on admission from 9:30am-4pm on Tuesday, March 4 and 9:30am-8pm on Wednesday, March 5.



To celebrate Kids’ Night on Broadway, there will be special in-theatre activities and giveaways including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can ask for “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to celebrate the experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill.



All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.