HAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community Fund

Several shows will host performances this fall with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Once Upon a One More Time, Aladdin, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Sweeney Todd, and & Juliet will all host performances this fall with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund as part of their Benefit Performance program, Producer’s Picks.

Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously showing their commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks shows. For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets supporting the Entertainment Community Fund, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Events.

“The time-honored tradition of Broadway shows supporting the Fund goes back decades—and I myself was thrilled to perform in the Producer’s Picks night of my last Broadway show, All My Sons!,” said Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening. “We’re so grateful to everyone who shares these special evenings with us—from those on stage, backstage and front of house, to the producers and audience members who buy tickets—all to support a life in the arts. I hope to see many new faces at a Fund performance this fall!”

The current Producer’s Picks schedule is as follows: 

One Upon a One More Time: Tuesday, August 15, 7 pm ET

Aladdin: Sunday, August 20, 6:30 pm ET

Shucked: Wednesday, August 30, 7 pm ET

Kimberly Akimbo: Wednesday, September 6, 7 pm ET

Hamilton: Wednesday, September 13, 7 pm ET

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Wednesday, September 20, 7 pm ET

Sweeney Todd: Wednesday, September 27, 8 pm ET

& Juliet: Wednesday, October 18, 7:30 pm ET

About The Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.



Recommended For You