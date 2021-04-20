HAMILTON, RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Among Nominees for 2021 Webby Awards

Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

The Twitter watch party for "Hamilton" on Disney Plus has been nominated for a 2021 Webby Award alongside "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," which was nominated for best TV and film social video!

Other nominees in the TV and film social video category include Disney+ Library Stunt Video, SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge, Westworld Season 3 Social Video on HBO, and Father of the Bride Part 3ish on Netflix.

The "Hamilton" watch party was nominated alongside Launch America: U.S. Astronauts Launch from U.S. Soil from NASA, Adobe's CoCreate Series from Adobe Create Magazine, Black Entrepreneurs Day from RMG, and WWE WrestleMania 36.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games.

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, YouGov, BrandLive, Marketerhire (Official Career Partner) KPMG, MediaMonks, Kamp Grizzly, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, AIGA and Social Media Week.

Find the full list of Webby nominees here!