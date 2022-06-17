Guy Ritchie to Direct Live Action HERCULES for Disney

Disney's live-action remake of Hercules has found its director.

According to Deadline, Guy Ritchie, director of the billion-dollar grossing live action remake of Aladdin, has signed on to bring Mount Olympus to the big screen. The hunt is currently on for a writer to pen the film's screenplay.

According to earlier reports the film will include the original Alan Menken songs, as well as new ones penned exclusively for the film.

In addition to Aladdin, Guy Richie's film credits include the Sherlock Holmes series starring Robert Downey Jr., Snatch, The Gentleman, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and more. Ritchie is also attached to direct the upcoming live action sequel Aladdin 2.

The animated feature Hercules was released on June 27, 1997. The film began development in 1992 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

The plot follows Hercules, a son of the gods who, after being snatched as a baby by Hades, is forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Hercules, now a teenager, has to perform a RITE OF PASSAGE on Earth to prove himself worthy of living on Mount Olympus among the gods.

The film's features a score by Alan Menken, with classic Disney songs including 'Go the Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.' THE VOICE cast includes stage favorites including Susan Egan as Megara, Lillias White, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan as three of the Muses, and Roger Bart as the singing voice of Hercules.