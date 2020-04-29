Disney HERCULES Live Action Remake Reportedly In Development
Disney is reportedly developing a live-action remake of Hercules!
According to The DisInsider, the producers behind the live-action remake of The Lion King, Jeffery Silver and Karen Gilchrist, have been tapped to produce the film, which would be a theatrical release rather than a direct-to-streaming feature.
According to the report the film will include the original Alan Menken songs, as well as new ones penned exclusively for the film.
John Favreau (The Lion King, The Jungle Book), the Russo Brothers (Captain America), are reportedly among names being considered to direct the project.
The animated feature Hercules was released on June 27, 1997. The film began development in 1992 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously directed The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.
The plot follows Hercules, a son of the gods who, after being snatched as a baby by Hades, is forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Hercules, now a teenager, has to perform a RITE OF PASSAGE on Earth to prove himself worthy of living on Mount Olympus among the gods.
The film's features a score by Alan Menken, with classic Disney songs including 'Go the Distance,' 'Zero to Hero,' and 'I Won't Say I'm in Love.' THE VOICE cast includes stage favorites including Susan Egan as Megara, Lillias White, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan as three of the Muses, and Roger Bart as the singing voice of Hercules.
