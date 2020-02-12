ALADDIN Sequel in the Works at Disney

Variety reports that the live-action "Aladdin" reboot is getting a sequel at Disney.

John Gatins and Andrea Berloff are writing the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return to produce.

There is no word on whether or not director Guy Ritchie will return to helm the sequel. The company would like to bring back Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, who starred in the summer blockbuster.

The sequel will not be based around one of the original film's direct-to-video sequels.

The "Aladdin" animated film was released in 1992, and features music from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. It netted over $502 million at the global box office. Its live-action remake was released in the summer of 2019, and was a massive hit; it has taken in 1.051 billion dollars at the box office to date.

The stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2011. The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.

The "Aladdin" stage musical is currently open on Broadway and in London on the West End. It is also currently touring North America; find dates and tickets here.

Watch the trailer for the first live-action film here:

Read the original story on Variety.





