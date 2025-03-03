Grand Marshals Announced For 19th Annual Dance Parade & Festival, Returning In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over 10,000 dancers will take to the streets in a dazzling display of artistic expression and cultural celebration at the 19th Annual Dance Parade and Festival.

The festivities will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 AM on West 17th Street and Avenue of the Americas, featuring this year's esteemed Grand Marshals—Danny Tenaglia, Mercedes Ellington, Funmilayo Chesney, and David Parsons—who are being honored for their outstanding accomplishments in the field of dance. Performances by renowned dance troupes will set the stage for the vibrant procession.

At 12:00 PM, 150 dance groups will move down Avenue of the Americas, merging traditional and contemporary styles in an extraordinary fusion of movement and music. Dancers will showcase an array of genres from African, South American, Asian, and European traditions, alongside urban styles such as Majorette, Voguing, Breaking, Popping, and House as well as partner dances like Lindy Hop, Ballroom, Salsa, Hustle and Swing.

“Dance isn't just movement—it's a path to confidence, creativity, and academic success. We've seen firsthand how it transforms young lives, and last year, NIA brought 13 public schools to Dance Parade to celebrate that impact. In 2025, we're going even bigger—because every child deserves the chance to shine!"— Kevin Richtback, Multi-Site Supervisor, NIA Community Services Network

"We are thrilled to join Dance Parade again, celebrating diversity and community. Since 2021, we've been inspired by dance's resilience and joy. Our recognition at last year's gala reaffirmed our commitment to inclusiveness, and as teaching artists, we've seen its transformative power across generations."

— Alison Cook-Beatty, Artistic Director, Alison Cook Beatty Dance

“We call it ‘42nd Street' because each group gets 40 seconds to present their culture and choreography,” says Grand Stand Organizer Red Hayes, producer of the 30-year-strong Shelter parties.

“Our curation team focused on uplifting underrepresented dance communities,” says Rush Johnston, Parade Programming Lead. “The event brings together professional and student dancers alike in a stunning, inclusive, and joyous display.”

DANCEFEST IN TOMPKINS SQUARE PARK

At the conclusion of the parade in Tompkins Square Park, the public can enjoy a festival featuring performances on two stages, a teaching stage, site-specific works, and a dedicated dance party area with DJs spinning an eclectic mix of genres. Five dedicated dance studios will offer free dance classes from some of New York's most esteemed instructors. The festival is designed to be an immersive and participatory celebration of dance.

ABOUT DANCE PARADE NEW YORK:

Founded in 2006, Dance Parade New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing dance as an expressive and unifying art form. It serves the dance community through education, performance opportunities, and artistic collaborations. Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the annual Dance Parade and Festival is the organization's flagship event, celebrating the vast diversity of dance styles and cultural traditions in New York City. Team Dance Parade is thrilled to showcase 50+ styles of dance in Dance Parade Philadelphia's Innaugural event September 13, 2025.

ABOUT THE 2025 GRAND MARSHALS:

DANNY TENAGLIA – A Grammy-nominated DJ and producer, Danny Tenaglia is a luminary in the electronic dance music scene. His career, spanning several decades, was shaped by early influences from the Paradise Garage, where DJ Larry Levan's genre-blending mixes inspired his boundary-pushing sound. Tenaglia's seminal works include Hard & Soul, Music Is the Answer, and his legendary DJ residencies at New York's most iconic clubs. He remains an influential figure in house and techno music worldwide. [More: danceparade.org danny-tenaglia]

Mercedes Ellington – A dancer, choreographer, and educator, Mercedes Ellington is celebrated for breaking racial barriers in the performing arts. She was the first African American member of the June Taylor Dancers on The Jackie Gleason Show and starred in numerous Broadway productions, including No, No, Nanette and Sophisticated Ladies, a tribute to her grandfather Duke Ellington's musical legacy. As an advocate for dance rights, she was a key supporter of Freedom to Dance, a movement that successfully repealed the NYC Cabaret Law in 2017. She continues to champion dance accessibility, especially for marginalized communities. [More: danceparade.org/mercedes-ellington]

FUNMILAYO CHESNEY – A multifaceted dancer, choreographer, drummer, and educator, Funmilayo Chesney is the Artistic Director of Fusha Dance Company. She has devoted her career to celebrating African dance traditions and their diasporic influences through performances and education. Chesney has taught at prestigious institutions like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and has appeared on major stages including the Apollo Theater and Carnegie Hall. Her company's mission is to empower individuals through dance, music, and cultural exchange. [More: danceparade.org/funmilayo-chesney]

David Parsons – David Parsons, the founding Artistic Director of Parsons Dance, is one of the most accomplished choreographers of his generation. A former lead dancer with the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Parsons founded his company in 1985. Throughout the decades, Parsons Dance has toured nationally and internationally, bringing dynamic, accessible, and visually stunning contemporary modern dance to audiences worldwide. His iconic solo Caught, a gravity-defying feat of strobe-light illusion, remains a staple of modern dance. Parsons has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the field, including the Dance Magazine Award, and the Capezio Award. [More: danceparade.org/david-parsons]