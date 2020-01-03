Grand Illusionist Rob Lake Partners With The Vokol Group To Promote America's Got Talent Finalist Nationwide

Rob Lake has dazzled and entertained millions with his mind-blowing illusions across network television, including as a finalist on America's Got Talent, and in front of sold-out audiences in arenas and theatres worldwide. As part of his 2020 marketing roll-out, Dana (Vokolek) Cobb, president of The Vokol Group, will be joining his team at the Association of Performing Arts Presenters in New York City in January.

Cobb has been part of the professional world of live entertainment for more than two decades beginning at Williamstown Theater Festival where she managed publicity, to marketing for many years at Dodger Theatricals and D-Tours, to the appointment of Director of Marketing for the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas. Independently, she has managed local marketing and publicity campaigns for clients ranging from Fan Expo Dallas to Michael Carbonaro to Craig Ferguson and now grand illusionist, Rob Lake.

Named "The Top Illusionist in the World" by Caesars Entertainment, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular. In 2008, Rob became the youngest magician in history to receive the holy grail of the magic world - the Merlin Award - as 'International Stage Magician of the Year' - the industry equivalent of an Oscar.

Rob has also served as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, and has created illusions for today's most famous magicians. Rob's magical effects can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe including the smash hit musicals The Phantom of the Opera and Disney's Beauty & the Beast.

At APAP, Rob will be promoting his largest touring stage show, The Grand Illusions of Rob Lake. In it, Rob Lake brings his physics-defying and sometimes death-defying illusions onstage for an evening of astonishing and uniquely presented original magic. The Grand Illusions of Rob Lake is awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale. Heart-stopping disappearing acts, mind-bending predictions, and otherworldly levitations, plus a popular appearance by Rob's rescue dog; a Yorkie mutt named Roger, are all a part of the magic.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You