Grammy Award Winner Christopher Tin Makes His Conducting Debut At Carnegie Hall With CALLING ALL DAWN

Christopher Tin, the two-time Grammy Award winner is making his Carnegie Hall conducting debut with the presentation of his classical crossover album Calling All Dawns. Presented by DCINY, Tin, the DCINY composer-in-residence, will be leading a mass choir of singers performing Calling All Dawns with a full orchestra. Featured soloists are Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, Mezzo-Soprano, Michael Odokara-Okigbo (Michael O.), Tenor, Camille Brault, Mezzo-Soprano, Holly Sedillos, Soprano, and Deanna Choi, Soprano.

Also on the program is Robert Ray's Gospel Mass conducted by Jonathan Griffith, DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, and featuring the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International and the Swiss Gospel Singers and Friends (Switzerland) under the leadership of conductor Christer Løvold.

The concert will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2 PM at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased by visiting DCINY.org.

Calling All Dawn, Tin's debut album is a multi-lingual song cycle. The work received a Grammy in 2011 for Best Classical Crossover Album, Tin's second Grammy award. Tin won his first Grammy for the song 'Baba Yetu', originally written as the theme song for the video game 'Civilization IV' and re-released for Calling All Dawn. The song was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the first piece of music written for a video game ever to win a Grammy. 'Baba Yetu' is one of the most frequently performed contemporary choral pieces.

California-born, British-educated Christopher Tin is a two-time Grammy-winning composer of concert, media and film music. His music has been performed and premiered at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, United Nations General Assembly Hall and Carnegie Hall. He has also been performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra, Metropole Orchestra, and US Navy Band, and has also conducted full concerts of his own music with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

Tin's film work includes scores for feature films Suddenly Seventeen, Tess, Dante's Inferno and Dead Space: Aftermath, as well as additional music for X2: X-Men United, Sausage Party, and Hoodwinked Too: Hood vs Evil. His game work includes his critically acclaimed music for Civilization IV and Civilization VI, Offworld Trading Company and Karateka. He also co-created the startup sound for the original Microsoft Surface computing platform. Tin is an in-demand collaborator, working with artists across a wide range of musical genres: Lang Lang, Alan Menken, BT, and Danny Elfman, to name a few.

Born to immigrant parents from Hong Kong, Tin grew up in northern California, firmly grounded in classical music, but heavily influenced by jazz, musical theatre, and the underground rave scene of '90s San Francisco. He did his undergraduate work at Stanford and Oxford, graduating with honors with a BA in Music and English, and an MA in Interdisciplinary Studies in Humanities. He then received an MMus with Distinction from the Royal College of Music in London, where he graduated at the top of his class and won the Joseph Horovitz Composition Prize. He is the recipient of a Fulbright Scholarship, Sundance Institute Fellowship, and BMI Conducting Fellowship. He is composer-in-residence with DCINY. He works out of his own custom-built studio in Santa Monica.





