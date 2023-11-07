Graham Nash To Be Honored And Will Perform At The 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute Benefit Concert For Theatre Within

Theatre Within, the non-profit behind the Annual John Lennon Tribute since 1981, will honor two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash as the ninth recipient of the “John Lennon Real Love Award” at its 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute on Saturday, December 2 at Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Previous recipients of the prized award include Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco and Donovan.

Graham Nash, whose remarkable career spans from the British invasion with the Hollies, to the legendary Laurel Canyon scene with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, to his still vibrant solo concerts and recordings, will play some of his favorite John Lennon/Beatles classics and be joined by a lineup of acclaimed artists.

Folk legend Judy Collins will make her first Tribute appearance in over a decade; Rosanne Cash will perform for the third time, the first since she was chosen as 2018's John Lennon Real Love Award honoree; soul queen and longtime fan favorite Bettye Lavette will return for her sixth Tribute performance, and drummer/percussionist Rich Pagano, a founding member of the Fab Faux, will serve as Music Director for the 15th consecutive year.

Upon hearing the he had been chosen as this year's honoree, Graham Nash said, “This is a very special award. I thank Yoko and the Theatre Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight' for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I'm proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

In a statement Yoko Ono said, “With its joyful Annual John Lennon Tribute and John Lennon Real Love Project, Theatre Within is furthering the vision that John and I shared for a better world.”

“Few artists have combined music and positive social activism with the seismic impact that Graham Nash has,” said Theatre Within Artistic Director and longtime Tribute producer/host, Joe Raiola. “It's fitting that Graham is being joined by so many music greats.”

Proceeds from the Tribute support Theatre Within's ongoing free workshops in creative expression and mindfulness, including the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program, for the cancer community, elementary and middle schools, and youth in crisis.

In 2023, for the fourth consecutive year, Theatre Within is providing 200 free workshops for children and adults impacted by cancer through the Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club NYC) and other regional cancer support communities.

One such initiative is The John Lennon Real Love Project, a music education program provided to elementary and middle schools, which in October took place for the first time at a public school in New York City. The program began in 2014 at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore in the Bronx. After learning about John Lennon's life, music and highest values of peace, love, and equality in a 40 minute presentation, students write new lyrics to “Real Love,” before recording a new version of the song accompanied by John Lennon's original vocal and piano track. A video chronicling the experience is made and posted on the John Lennon Tribute YouTube channel on social media.

ABC News covered this year's project HERE.

Since the John Lennon Real Love Project elementary and middle school program launched in the spring of 2021, Theatre Within has brought the program to 18 schools. Students write new lyrics to “Real Love” and then record their own version of the song accompanied by John Lennon's original vocal and piano track.

The Annual John Lennon Tribute is produced in association with Music Without Borders. It remains the only John Lennon tribute concert in the world to be sanctioned by Yoko Ono.

