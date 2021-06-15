Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Lift COVID Restrictions as State Hits 70% Vaccination Milestone

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has revealed that as a result of 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, New York will be lifting state-mandated COVID restrictions across commercial and social settings.

Effectively immediately, restrictions will be lifted for: Social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, health screening, cleaning and disinfection protocols, and contact information for tracing. These include amusement and family entertainment, gyms, movie theaters, malls, retail, offices and more.

Per federal CDC, mask requirements remain in effect for pre-k-12 schools, public transit, and healthcare settings.

