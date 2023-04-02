Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gotham Jazz Festival to Be Held This Month at The DTA

The GOTHAM JAZZ FESTIVAL is an annual all-day music festival featuring New York City's best hot jazz, swing & blues bands and musicians.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Prohibition Productions and New York Hot Jazz Camp have announced their partnership for the 5th annual GOTHAM JAZZ FESTIVAL to be held Sunday, April 16th (1pm to 12am) at The DTA on 60 Pine Street, in lower Manhattan.

The GOTHAM JAZZ FESTIVAL is an annual all-day music festival featuring New York City's best hot jazz, swing & blues bands and musicians, at the stunning & exclusive private club from the Gilded-Age, The DTA. Four different ballrooms and lounges will feature back-to-back performances by over 100 musicians & 20 bands.

The Festival was founded in 2017 by Prohibition Productions, and premiered at the Players Club on April 23, 2017. In 2018 Prohibition Productions partnered with New York Hot Jazz Camp (directed by Molly Ryan & Bria Skonberg) to feature performances by their incredible faculty, students, & alumni. The New York Hot Jazz Camp, held at the Greenwich House Music School and now in its 6th year, is an intimate and immersive week-long educational experience where adults work with the city's top traditional jazz players.

Dancers, concert-goers, and all music enthusiasts are invited to enjoy this collaboration and 11-hour musical marathon featuring an eclectic star-studded line-up, including NYHJC All-Star Band (Catherine Russell, Bria Skonberg, Dan Levinson, Ron Wilkins, Cynthia Sayer, Rossano Sportiello, Tal Ronen, and Kevin Dorn), Eyal Vilner Big Band, Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo, Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, Mona's Hot Four - Led By Dennis Lichtman, Stephane Seva Swing Ondule 4tet (from France), Terry Waldo's Gotham City Band feat. Tatiana Eva Marie, Hot Toddies Jazz Band feat. Hannah Gill & Queen Esther, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Svetlana & The New York Collective, Mike Davis & The New Wonders, Cynthia Sayer's Joyride, Our Band w/ Justin Poindexter, Mimi & The Podd Brothers, Adrien Chevalier Gypsy Jazz 5, Michela Marino Lerman & Friends, Molly Ryan & Manhattan Premiere, Miss Maybel And The Jazz Age Artistes, Calvin Johnson & Native Son, Solo Pianists Terry Waldo, Dalton Ridenhour, and Mika Nishimura, and DJ Andrius.


The DTA is located at 60 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005.
Limited reserved VIP seating available // Tickets start at $35

More information including schedule, tickets and sponsorship opportunities may be found at www.gothamjazzfestnyc.com

Gotham Jazz Festival is produced by: Prohibition Productions and New York Hot Jazz Camp




