Gordon Clapp, Bryce Pinkham, and Frank Wood Join the Cast of THE GREAT SOCIETY

Click Here for More Articles on The Great Society

Additional casting has been announced for The Great Society, coming to Broadway this fall!

Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen join the previously announced cast, including: Brian Cox as Lyndon B. Johnson, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Grantham Coleman making his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr., and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. The actors playing the roles of Richard Nixon, Coretta Scott King, Lady Bird Johnson, Governor George Wallace and Robert McNamara among many others, will be announced soon.

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society.

This new play is the companion piece to Schenkkan's Tony Award winning All The Way, depicting the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968.

Director Bill Rauch (All The Way) reunites with Schenkkan after directing the premiere of The Great Society at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014 and Seattle Rep in 2015.

Performances will begin Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Capturing Johnson's passionate and aggressive attempts to build a great society for all, The Great Society follows his epic triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the destruction of Vietnam, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

The design team includes David Korins (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), David Weiner(lights), Paul James Prendergast (composer/sound) and Victoria Sagady (projections) and Daniel Swee (casting).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You