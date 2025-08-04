Goo Goo Dolls Set for New York Shows to Benefit Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform two nights of music with special guest Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at New York’s Beacon Theatre on November 9 and November 10 to benefit Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. Since partnering with the nonprofit in 2021, the band has been selling signed guitars at their shows to raise funds in order to support healing and educational services for youth affected by violence. Tickets for both nights go on sale this Friday, August 8 at 10AM local time.

Founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre, Safe At Home provides healing and education services to adolescents who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Additional information on the foundation can be found here.

Goo Goo Dolls have also embarked on their sold out Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional, which has sold over 300,000 tickets to date. The extensive run of summer tour dates will bring the band to nearly 50 iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as a hometown show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. Most recently, the group performed two-sold out tri-state area shows at Wantagh’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater and Holmdel’s PNC Bank Arts Center. Full tour routing can be found below while tickets can be purchased at here.

On Friday, the group premiered their heartfelt track “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)” alongside an accompanying lyric video. The new song will appear on the band’s Summer Anthem EP, which is set for release on August 22 via Warner Records. Listen to the song below.

Goo Goo Dolls were formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Sunday, September 14, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

Sunday, November 9, 2025 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre^

Monday, November 10, 2025 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre^

*with Dashboard Confessional

^with Marc Roberge of O.A.R.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn