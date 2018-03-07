Go Fund Me For Ruthie Ann Miles Raises & Friend Raise Over $500K

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruthie Ann Miles and her family following a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail.

As we reported yesterday, "Ruthie is no longer in critical condition, and is on the road to physical recovery. Also, thankfully, her unborn child is unharmed."

The update was issued by Jack Stephens, who was the company manager for Sweeney Todd on tour several years ago, where he worked with Miles.

Two GoFundMes, created to support both Ruthie Ann Miles and Lauren and Charles Lew have raised over $544,000 to date. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ruthie-ann-miles-fund. You can also click here to support the Lew family, whose son Joshua was killed in the accident.

According to multiple sources, including the New York Daily News, an out-of-control driver ran a red light on Monday, March 5, fatally hitting two children, Miles' daughter Abigail Blumenstein and one year old Joshua Lew. The two children were with their mothers at the time, heading home from a church event at the nearby community center. Miles, in her 7th month of pregnancy was brought to the hospital in critical condition and is now said to be stable. Lauren Lew, Joshua's mother, was also injured.

The victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Methodist Brooklyn Hospital, but the children could not be saved.

The driver was Dorothy Bruns, 44. Her car has been cited four times for running red lights, as well as four times for speeding through a school zone, in the past two years. Bruns attempted to speed away from the scene but crashed into several cars and was stopped by witnesses.

The New York Post reports that Bruns remembers waking up behind the wheel but was unaware that she had hit anyone. According to NY1, Bruns was arrested and charges against her are pending.

For more information, visit the New York Daily News here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





