Go Behind the Scenes of 'A Broadwaysted Carol Channing' Episode 2 Starring Margherita, Iglehart, Kaplan, and More

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew was back with Part Two of their "Broadway Baby" treatment of Charles Dickens' classic tale penned by show cohost Kevin Jaeger.

The Saga of Scrooge (Michael Cerveris) continues with a host of special appearances by some of Broadway's brightest stars including James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Hannah Elless, Kara Lindsay, Adam Kaplan and many more!

BroadwayWorld is back with another edition of the exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes chat with the Broadwaysted Crew about the creation of A Broadwaysted Carol Channing.

Part Three of A Broadwaysted Carol Channing premieres Tuesday, December 19th! To join the Broadwaysted Crew's campaign to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS this holiday season, visit www.donate.broadwaycares.org/Broadwaysted

Cast (in Order of Appearance)

Bryan......Himself

Kevin......Himself

Kimberly......Herself

Toast of Broadway Past......Lesli Marherita

Scrooge......Michael Cerveris

Fanny......Hayley Podschun

Boy Scrooge/Young Man Scrooge......Adam Kaplan

FezziSquigs......Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Party Guests......Andrew Briedis, Aaron J Albano, Sarah Jenkins, Hayley Podschun

Belle......Kara Lindsay

Toast of Broadway Present......James Monroe Iglehart

Bobby Cratchit......Caesar Samayoa

Tapping Tim......Hannah Elless

Mrs. Cratchit......Kimberly Schmidt

Martha Cratchit......Hayley Podschun

Mary/Colin/Dicken Cratchit......Jay Schmidt

Before you read the BWW chat with the Broadwaysted Crew, take a listen to the episode:

What's your name, Man?

Kevin: Within five minutes of us deciding to create a parody of A Christmas Carol, the very first character name popped into my head. FezziSquigs.

Bryan: So good.

Kimberly: I think when we all laughed as hard as we did at FezziSquigs, we knew this was going to be something really fun.

Kevin: Then came Ticketfeeser Scrooge.

Bryan: Which you almost changed--

Kevin: I had a panic that the name wouldn't come across unless you read it--

Bryan: But I talked some sense into you.

Kevin: You did. Then after that came Tapping Tim...and everything else fell into place.

Kimberly: Oh Hannah Elless.

Bryan: I can't.

And you wonder What If?

Kimberly: Can we tell them some of the things that didn't make it to the final draft.

Kevin: Like deleted scenes?

Bryan: But that we just describe out loud?

Kimberly: Yeah, we'll say it's a game called "What If?"

Bryan: Catchy Title.

Kimberly: Rules. I say your name, you say "What If..." and then finish it by wondering if a part that was cut or changed was back in the show. Get it.

Kevin: Sort of.

Kimberly: Good. Here we go. Bryan.

Bryan: What if we had kept in the running gag that every time someone said "Bobby" an ensemble appeared singing "Bobby--Bobby Baby--Bobby Cratchit?"

Kevin: That one landed on the editing floor for pacing--plus, it surprisingly gets a bit jarring after awhile.

Kimberly: Kevin. Go.

Kevin: What If....we had used the strange, alternate version of a parody of the Jacob Marley Character that I created "in case we needed a second option" that I named "Barley," had ride in on a horse, and wrote totally to make a "Haaaaayyyyyy" joke.

Kimberly: And...it just didn't work.

Kevin: Plus, turns out "Hay" and "Barley" aren't really the same thing at all.

Bryan: I appreciate the effort though.

Kimberly: And I liked the horse.

Make 'em Laugh

Kimberly: Part Two definitely was full of some giggle-fest recording sessions.

Kevin: We almost had to kick Bryan out of the room when Hannah was recording because they both were barely holding it together.

Bryan: It's so ridiculous!

Kimberly: There was another giggle culprit on this episode, though.

Bryan: Yes there was! The cackling culprit was none other than...Kara Lindsay!

Kimberly: Who arguably did have most melodramatic lines of anyone.

Kevin: Oh just wait--

Bryan: But yeah, we had quite a few takes that ended in both of us laughing.

Kimberly: Bryan, maybe you were the problem--

Bryan: Guess we'll find out on the gag reel!

