Gideon Glick Will Release Broadway Recipe Book 'Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway'

The book will be illustrated by Justin 'Squigs' Robertson, the artist known for his Broadway illustrations, and the Lights of Broadway cards.

May. 20, 2021  

Gideon Glick has announced that he and Adam Roberts will release a new Broadway-inspired recipe book, called 'Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway.'

Published by Countryman Press, the book will be available in Fall 2022, according to a tweet from Glick.

Gideon Glick recently played the role of "Seymour" in the off-Broadway run of Little Shop of Horrors. Prior to that role, he completed his Tony-nominated run as "Dill Harris" in Aaron Sokin's Broadway adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird. Previously, he reprised his role as Jordan Berman in the Broadway production of Significant Other at The Booth Theatre, for which he earned a 2017 Drama League Award nomination. Gideon made his Broadway debut in the original cast of the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening, and has starred Off-Broadway as Tom in Samuel Hunter's The Harvest for LCT3/Lincoln Center and Matthew in The Few for the Rattlestick Theatre Company. Other stage credits include Speech and Debate for the Roundabout Theatre Company, Into the Woods at the Delacorte, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway, Peerless at the Cherry Lane Theatre, and Wild Animals You Should Know for the MCC Theater. In film, Gideon recently appeared as 'Kyle McCallister' in Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, and in Noah Baumbach's film Marriage Story. Additional onscreen roles include Speech & Debate, Song One, A Case of You, Gods Behaving Badly, One Last Thing, "The Detour," "Devious Maids," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Margot vs. Lily," "Redheads Anonymous," "Man Seeking Woman," "It Could Be Worse" and "Wallflowers."


