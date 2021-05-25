Gibney Company 30th Anniversary Virtual Gala Debuts New Work by Rena Butler

Gibney Company will honor the 30th anniversary of its founding with "An Evening with Gibney Company," a free, virtual gala on June 30, 2021, from 7:30-8:00 p.m. on Gibney's YouTube channel. The centerpiece of the evening will be the world premiere of a dance film by newly appointed Choreographic Associate Rena Butler featuring the 12 members of the recently expanded Gibney Company. The Company will make its live, in person debut at The Joyce Theater in November.

The free virtual program, produced in association with Reel Works, will feature special guests, including Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director of A.I.M; Aoi "Blu" Furutate, a MOVE|NYC| Young Professional; Michael Novak, Artistic Director of Paul Taylor Dance Foundation; and choreographer and performer, Bobbi Jene Smith, among others, speaking to Gibney's history and the promising future of Gibney Company and the New York City performing arts field.

"Thirty years ago we set out to create a dance company that would be driven by both excellence in artistry and social action. Today, as we continue to work to create the mold for what a 21st century dance company can be, we are recommitting to that vision and to building a dance company for New York City that celebrates a diversity of contemporary voices," said Artistic Director and CEO Gina Gibney.

Nigel Campbell, Gibney Company Director said, "As a company of dance artists and social activists, we are hopeful and humbled to be reaching this historic milestone at a time when our community and our city have been through unprecedented hardships. We are thrilled to make our on-screen debut together in this new work by Rena, who has beautifully harnessed our individuality while uplifting us as a Company."

Butler's dance film, Dream Scenarium, is a collective portrait of the Gibney Company dancers, called Artistic Associates, which explores their intersectional experiences through components of magical surrealism. Scenes of the dancers, filmed throughout studios, stairwells, and other maze-like structures in the historic 890 Broadway building, offer stylized portraits of their mental states, living situations, and existential questions. With color shifts, multiple visual perspectives, and rotating frames, the film takes inspiration from the dreamscapes of Alice in Wonderland and adds a darker, mysterious tone.

Dream Scenarium features Alexander Anderson, Rena Butler, Nigel Campbell, Zui Gomez, Amy Miller, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Jacob Thoman, Jake Tribus, and Leal Zielińska. The music is by Darryl J. Hoffman, and lighting is by Jesse Obremski in collaboration with Sean Spencer. Makeup is by Jake Tribus, and wardrobe and creative design are by Zui Gomez.

The virtual event will be free and accessible to all, courtesy of Gibney's generous Gala sponsors, with a pre-show virtual toast for all sponsors participating at the $1K+ level. To RSVP to the virtual event, please click here.

In January 2020, Gibney announced a major gift from Andrew A. Davis, a Trustee of the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, to support the transformation of Gibney Company. In the next phase of an ongoing visionary expansion of Gibney as an organization, Gibney Company (formerly Gibney Dance Company) is becoming a commission-based, repertory company that works with renowned and rising international choreographers representing a broad range of aesthetics and techniques.

The transformed Gibney Company will debut with newly commissioned works in November 2021 at The Joyce Theater in New York. News about the upcoming season will be announced soon.