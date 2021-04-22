Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!

There are now more ways than ever to enjoy the Broadway content you love, the way you want it! BroadwayWorld has not one, but two new ways to stay up to date on all things theatre- BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro.

With BroadwayWorld+, enjoy the benefits of an ad-light experience, with no video units, no video pre-roll, and reduced ads on our boards and articles for faster browsing. Members can opt to receive personalized, daily newsletters, allowing you to pick shows and stars to stay up to date on the topics you care most about. Fancy yourself a critic? BroadwayWorld+ users can post their own show reviews and will be featured on our Broadway Scorecard alongside the professionals!

Other benefits include discounts at BroadwayWorld's Theatre Store and on BWW Streaming Events, 10% Off BroadwayWorld Education programs and auto-submission in monthly drawings for free Broadway show tickets and live streamed events AND exclusive discounts and special offers!

Are you an industry pro? Just for professionals in the Broadway world (pun intended), get all the benefits of BroadwayWorld+ and exclusive, industry-only features with BroadwayWorld+ Pro.

BroadwayWorld+ Pro members will be the first to know when major news breaks with our Breaking News Alerts; can follow along live on opening nights with our Review Roundup Alerts; will receive access to data from quarterly audience research studies for Broadway & regional theatre; and can do it all with a complimentary BroadwayWorld coffee mug in hand.

Now is your chance to support BroadwayWorld and enjoy exclusive member benefits

at special introductory prices! Sign up today to receive BroadwayWorld+ for just $29.99 $19.99/Year and BroadwayWorld+ Pro for just $49.99 $39.99/Year.

About BroadwayWorld:

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.