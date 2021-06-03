Get an Exclusive First Listen of 'Losing My Mind' by SUF/SOND

Ghostlight Records is set to release the new album A Perfect Little Death by SUF/SOND tomorrow, Friday June 4. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first-listen to the track Losing My Mind.

Check it out below!

SUF/SOND is a whirling combination of Ward's two deep loves: the expansive one-of-a-kind canon of Stephen Sondheim, and the ethereal, melancholic sounds of Sufjan Stevens.

Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of "Every Day a Little Death" captioned "Sufjan on Sondheim" in 2019, Eleri has now crafted SUF/SOND to be her own niche at the crossroads of musical theater and indie folk music, embodied by swirling harmonies and her original point of view. The album features 13 songs varying from "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" to "Loving You" to "Take Me to the World," leading you through an acoustical Sondheim journey the evokes golden hour. A Perfect Little Death is produced by Eleri Ward.

Eleri recorded all of the songs in the closet of her apartment during lockdown, following many requests for a SUF/SOND release after posting a video of "Johanna (Reprise)" on TikTok. With over 42k views, she was immediately inspired to expand and share this project further, and the album was complete within a month. Each arrangement is singular, thoughtful, and weaves in and out of darkness and light.

Pre-save the album here: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/aperfectlittledeathPR