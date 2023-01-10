Get 2-For-1 Tickets This Month For & JULIET, HAMILTON, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More With NYC Broadway Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NYC Broadway Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets for 22 shows including A Beautiful Noise, Kimberly Akimbo and more.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Reservations for NYC & Company's NYC Winter Outing 2023 are now open for booking. The NYC Winter Outing program will run from January 17 through February 12, offering savings on winter experiences across all five boroughs, including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 500 restaurants; 2-for-1 tickets to 22 NYC Broadway Week shows; and 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, tours and performing arts for NYC Must-See Week.

NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Broadway Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets for 22 shows. New shows added for this year include & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical; Between Riverside and Crazy; The Collaboration; Hamilton; Kimberly Akimbo; Pictures from Home; Some Like It Hot and Take Me Out. Returning shows for 2023 include Aladdin, Chicago, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Leopoldstadt, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six the Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Piano Lesson and Wicked.

Tickets can be booked at nycgo.com/broadwayweek. Participating Broadway Shows can be sorted at nycgo.com by filters including "Comedy," "Drama," "Kid-Friendly," "Musical," "Play," and "Tony Award Winner."

NYC Must-See Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Must-See Week will offer 2-for-1 tickets at more than 40 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours. This year's participants include Carnegie Hall, Citi Field Tours, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kings County Distillery, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York Botanical Garden, Summit One Vanderbilt, The Metropolitan Opera and more.




