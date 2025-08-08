Georgina Hopson Will Star In ANASTASIA Australian Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Georgina Hopson (Titanique, The Phantom of the Opera) will lead the cast of ANASTASIA when the Tony Award-nominated musical makes its Australian premiere at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre in December 2025. The production will then tour to Perth and Sydney in 2026.

“I can't quite believe that I am going to be playing Anya in ANASTASIA — I have loved this story and this character since I was a kid,” said Hopson. “I used to dress up as her and sing ‘Journey to the Past’ on the trampoline. I wish I could tell my younger self that this was happening — I think she would have passed out with excitement — which is honestly how I still feel about it!”

Inspired by the mystery of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov’s rumored escape during the Russian Revolution and the 20th Century Fox animated film, ANASTASIA follows a young woman named Anya as she sets out to uncover her past. With the help of a conman and an ex-aristocrat, she embarks on a sweeping adventure from Imperial Russia to 1920s Paris, pursued by an officer determined to silence her. The production features a book by five-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally and music and lyrics by the acclaimed team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

Hopson’s stage credits include Rose Dewitt-Bukater in Titanique, Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera (Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour), Karen in Bananaland, Lina Lamont in Singin’ in the Rain, Alternate Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill, Lorelai Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and Emma Carew in Jekyll & Hyde. She won a Green Room Award for her performance as Mother in Ragtime and received a Sydney Theatre Award nomination for Merrily We Roll Along. Her television work includes Hoges: The Paul Hogan Story, Bump Season 2, and Doctor Doctor Season 5.

Directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, ANASTASIA premiered on Broadway in 2017, earning a Tony nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and winning more than 15 international awards, including Best Musical honors in Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain. Further casting for the Australian tour will be announced in the coming months.