Geoffrey Rush Resigns from Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Following Claims of Sexual Misconduct

According to Deadline, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has voluntarily resigned from his post as President of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts following allegations of 'inappropriate behavior.'

Rush, best known for his roles on screen in "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The King's Speech" and last seen on Broadway in EXIT THE KING, denies the claims made against him and his conduct during a production of KING LEAR at the Sydney Theatre Company. He says "In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved...in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned."

AACTA released an official statement regarding the actor's resignation which reads:

"AACTA acknowledges the decision today of Geoffrey Rush to voluntarily step aside as President of AACTA and accepts and respects his decision to do so.

We have been deeply concerned about the situation and support a course of action that both respects Geoffrey's rights to the presumption of innocence and due process, but also acknowledges good corporate governance in these circumstances."

For more on this story, visit Deadline here.





