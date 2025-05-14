 tracking pixel
General Mischief Dance Theatre to Present JOYFUL NOISE

Performances will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 7pm and Sunday, June 15, 2025 at 2:30pm and 6pm at the Riverside Theater.

By: May. 14, 2025
General Mischief Dance Theatre to Present JOYFUL NOISE Image
General Mischief Dance Theatre will present Joyful Noise on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 7pm and Sunday, June 15, 2025 at 2:30pm and 6pm at the Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave, NYC. Tickets are $10-$25 (including fees), with discounted prices for kids, students, and seniors. The Sunday, June 15 performance at 2:30pm will also be livestreamed. In-person and virtual tickets can be purchased online.

Join the company at the historic Riverside Theater for their 15th Anniversary Season! These uplifting performances include exciting collaborations with L.A.-based percussion ensemble TAIKOPROJECT, Oakland-based composer Donna Viscuso, plus the debut of a brand-new commission created by Hodi Maputo Afro Swing in Mozambique. Complete with tap, swing, modern dance, and moments that break the fourth wall, these family-friendly performances have something for everyone! The evening also features live musical performances by percussionist Pablo Eluchans and flutist Zara Lawler - don't miss this delightful and energetic show!

Running time: 75-80 minutes, no intermission. ASL Interpretation is available for the Friday, June 13 performance. The venue is wheelchair accessible.



