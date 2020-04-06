Geffen Playhouse is Now Accepting Applications for The Writers' Room Playwrights Group
Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2020/2021 cycle of The Writers' Room playwrights group, it was announced today. Now entering its third year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in September 2020.
Applications for the program are now open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PDT May 17, 2020. More information can be found at The Writers' Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.
"In these trying times, the Geffen believes in looking towards the future with defiant optimism," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "As such, we are opening applications for the third round of the Writers' Room, a vibrant and essential partnership with Los Angeles-based playwrights. Though forces beyond our control temporarily prevent us from coming together, the Geffen is fully invested in the bright future of playwriting and the arts in Los Angeles."
The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant works by the vibrant artistic community in Los Angeles. During this one-year residency, playwright members gather monthly at the theater to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Manager of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel.
In addition to the feedback from their fellow writers, members receive dramaturgical support from the theater's artistic staff, a ticket to all Gil Cates Theater shows at Geffen Playhouse for the season in which their residency takes place, and the opportunity to further develop their work with a director and actors in a culminating reading that may be open to the public.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)