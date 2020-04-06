Geffen Playhouse is Now Accepting Applications for The Writers' Room Playwrights Group

Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2020/2021 cycle of The Writers' Room playwrights group, it was announced today. Now entering its third year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in September 2020.

Applications for the program are now open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. PDT May 17, 2020. More information can be found at The Writers' Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.

"In these trying times, the Geffen believes in looking towards the future with defiant optimism," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "As such, we are opening applications for the third round of the Writers' Room, a vibrant and essential partnership with Los Angeles-based playwrights. Though forces beyond our control temporarily prevent us from coming together, the Geffen is fully invested in the bright future of playwriting and the arts in Los Angeles."

The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant works by the vibrant artistic community in Los Angeles. During this one-year residency, playwright members gather monthly at the theater to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Manager of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel.

In addition to the feedback from their fellow writers, members receive dramaturgical support from the theater's artistic staff, a ticket to all Gil Cates Theater shows at Geffen Playhouse for the season in which their residency takes place, and the opportunity to further develop their work with a director and actors in a culminating reading that may be open to the public.





