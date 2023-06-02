Gavin Lee Will Lead THE 39 STEPS at Drury Lane Theatre in Chicago

Performances run June 21 – August 13, 2023.

Drury Lane Theatre has announced that Gavin Lee will lead the cast of The 39 Steps! The Chicago theatre continues its 2023 season with The 39 Steps, an original concept of Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock.

Helmed by director Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Drury Lane's production of The 39 Steps runs June 21 – August 13, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. 

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a dash of farce and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit. Packed with nonstop laughs, over 100 characters played by four actors, The 39 Steps is an unforgettable evening of riotous performances and inventive stagecraft.

The cast is led by Tony and Olivier Awards nominee Gavin Lee (Broadway: Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants, West End: Bert in Mary Poppins) as Richard Hannay, Zuhdi Boueri (Clown), Tom Detrinis as (Clown), Caitlin Gallogly (Annabelle/Margaret/Pamela), Madeline Baird (U/S Annabelle/Margaret/Pamela), Jordan Dell Harris (U/S Richard Hannay), Ryan Michael Hamman (U/S Clown) and Sawyer Smith (U/S Clown).

Johanna Mckenzie Miller (Director) returns to Drury Lane after helming last summer's hit production Steel Magnolias. The creative team includes Angie Weber Miller (scenic design), Rachel Boylan (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Anthony Churchill (projection design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Cassy Schillo (properties design), Charlie Baker (intimacy, violence, and comedic movement director), and Sammi Grant (dialect coach). The production is stage managed by Juli Hrovat-Walker, with assistant stage manager Larry Baker.

The 39 Steps is rated PG.





