Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome the cast of the Tony Award® winning revival of Sweeney Todd on December 3 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

The Cast of Sweeney Todd is coming together at 54 Below for a night of music! Taking a slight detour from Fleet Street, they are excited to sing songs from a variety of styles. From pop music to jazz to musical theater to original material, they cannot wait to sing the house down at 54 Below. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, which has been a pivotal organization helping so many artists during the strikes and the pandemic.

Featuring Maria Bilbao, Joanna Carpenter, Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Kyrie Courter, Jamie Jackson, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Gaten Matarazzo, Megan Ort, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, DeLaney Westfall, and Hennessy Winkler.

The Cast of Sweeney Todd plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 3 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.