Garvey|Simon To Present Karl Hartman Solo Exhibition At DFN Projects

Garvey|Simon Will present The Nature of Nature, a solo exhibition of oil paintings by Karl Hartman, at DFN Projects. The exhibition will be on view at DFN Projects, located at 41 East 57th Street, 11th Floor, with an opening reception scheduled for January 21 from 5–7 p.m.

The Nature of Nature

Hartman’s work draws on imagery from the prairie landscapes of his childhood and the forested environments of his current home in New Jersey. His paintings depict moments such as cloud formations over water, approaching storm systems, and plant life in motion, rendered with close observational detail informed by his background in geology.

Drawing on both scientific observation and painterly intuition, Hartman approaches landscape as an active process rather than a static subject. “The influence of my experience as a geologist was to further value close observation of my environment… and gain an appreciation for natural history as well as what is unique,” Hartman said in a 2025 artist statement.

His compositions often begin as sketches based on memory and photographs, which are then developed through layered oil painting. Themes of erosion, growth, decay, and transformation recur throughout the work, particularly in paintings depicting forest environments. Hartman’s practice engages the intersection of natural systems and human perception, presenting familiar landscapes as sites of sustained attention and reflection.

Exhibition Details

The Nature of Nature will be on view from January 21 through February 27, 2026, at DFN Projects, 41 East 57th Street, 11th Floor, New York. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.