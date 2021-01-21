Galerie Gmurzynska Presents DRAWING INSPIRATION: A Century Of Works On Paper At Flagship Location

Galerie Gmurzynska and its third-generation gallery owner, Isabelle Bscher, will present a new exhibition at its flagship NYC location. "Drawing Inspiration: A Century of Works on Paper," will put a famed works spanning 100 years on display from such luminaries as Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, Marcel Duchamp, Zaha Hadid, Ed Ruscha, Robert Delaunay and Jean Arp.

Among the many highlights is a large drawing by Joan Miró from 1930. Executed with a single, uninterrupted line, this work highlights the artists tremendous ability as a draughtsman and his affinity for the line. This drawing is a magnificent example of the importance of drawing for Miro, who understood it as autonomous practice - not as mere preparatory work - that allowed him to experiment with technique and expression. Examples of this series of drawings from 1930 are in numerous museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and the Art Institute of Chicago.

One of the masters of synthetic cubism, Juan Gris, is represented with a delicate landscape drawing. Paysage (Maisons àBeaulieu) 1918 explores volumetric shapes and showcases the artist's contributions to cubism.

Renowned architect Zaha Hadid is represented with a series of drawings for a building in, what was at the time, West Berlin. Showcasing the artist's daring and unique signature style, the drawings promise a visionary addition to Berlin's cityscape that was regrettably never executed. Galerie Gmurzynska has had a longstanding relationship with the late architect. The gallery's main space in Zurich features a temporary exhibition design by Hadid, which was left in place after her passing to preserve her unique vision.

The show is being presented by the gallery's 34-year-old art dealer, Isabelle has become instrumental in crafting the most awe-inspiring booths at international art fairs including Art Basel, TEFAF Maastricht and NYC's TEFAF. Her gallery has boasted the works of masters, in addition to those presented in the latest exhibition, including Donald Judd, James Turrell, Yves Klein, icons Sylvester Stallone and Karl Lagerfeld, as well as Zaha Hadid, Robert Indiana and Richard Meier.Her gallery's VIP international opening dinners have been attended by major celebrities including Rebel Wilson, Sean Combs, Timbaland, Susan Sarandon, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ellen Burstyn.

Galerie Gmurzynska New York is located at 43 E. 78th Street. Exhibition hours are Monday-Friday 12-5 and by appointment. If interested in checking out the exhibition, visitors are encouraged to call 212-535- 5275 to make an appointment. Visit http://www.gmurzynska.com/, for more information.