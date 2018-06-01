GalaPro App Will Make Tony Awards Accessible for Those With Hearing and Vision Loss

A mobile app will team with the Tony Awards this year to make the ceremony accessible to people with hearing and vision loss. GalaPro, which is already in use in dozens of Broadway theatres, utilizes breakthroughs in vocal recognition technology, closed captioning and audio description to synchromize with live action on stage.

Co-founder and President of GalaPro, Dr. Elena Litsyn, told The Media Line,"We will be providing live captioning services in English for the [Tonys] and everyone will be able to see the captions live on their own phone through our app."

"The advent of On Demand closed captioning on Broadway is a true game changer," said Barbara Kelley, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America. "I anticipate our members who had given up on live events because they could not understand dialogue and lyrics will happily return to Broadway."

