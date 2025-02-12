Gad Elmaleh Comes to the Beacon Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



French comedian Gad Elmaleh is returning to New York City with his new stand-up show Lui-même. He’ll perform at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $59, $79, $99 and $129 (plus applicable fees) and will be available starting on Friday, February 14 at 11:00AM.

Elmaleh has been carving out an American audience for himself since his 2006 one-man show L’autre, c’est moi, which made him the first French-speaking comedian to tour the United States. In 2015, Elmaleh’s Oh My Gad, a show performed entirely in English, premiered at Joe’s Pub in New York. After more than 70 sold-out performances of that show in the United States, Elmaleh returned to Europe to tour in France, Belgium, and Switzerland with Kev Adams for the show Tout Est Possible, which attracted nearly 300,000 spectators in 39 performances from October to December 2016. His first Netflix series, Huge in France, was released on the platform in April 2018. In 2020, he began touring his seventh solo show in French, D’ailleurs, which gathered more than 500,000 spectators in 110 sold-out performances, and in Gad directed and starred in the autobiographical film Reste un Peu.