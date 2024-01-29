GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Will Release a Cast Recording This Spring; Recoups Investment

Pre-order the Gutenberg! The Musical Cast Recording here!

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical! will release a cast recording! After taking their final bows on the stage of the Jones Theatre, Josh Gad  and Andrew Rannells step into the studio to record the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Album. The album will be released this spring on Center Stage Records and Yellow Sound Label.

The album will be produced and mixed by 12-time Emmy Award winner and three-time  Grammy Award nominee Michael Croiter. Marcia Goldberg, and Andrew Paradis,  serve as Executive Producers. Anthony King, Scott Brown, Van Dean and Marco  Paguia serve as album co-producers. Music supervision, arrangements, and  orchestrations are by T.O. Sterrett, vocal supervision is by Liz Caplan, and music  direction is by Paguia.  

Pre-order the Gutenberg! The Musical Cast Recording at www.centerstagerecords.com.  

It was also announced today that the musical, written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and  Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, has recouped its  initial investment of $6.75 million during its 20-week run. In its final week, the musical  comedy once again sets the box office record at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138  West 48th Street) grossing $1,463,226. Gutenberg! previously set the Jones Theatre  box office record the week ending December 31, 2023 when it grossed $1,280,597.  

Since opening on Thursday, October 12, Gutenberg! has become a breakout hit of the  season and generated headlines for the never-ending parade of stars that have made  surprise cameos in the show. Some of the Guest Producers who have “eaten dreams”  with Gad and Rannells include Hillary Rodham Clinton, Steve Martin & Martin Short,  

Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway & Anna Wintour,  Will Ferrell, Patti LuPone, Ariana DeBose, “Weird” Al Yankovic, Al Roker, Senator  Chuck Schumer, Cynthia Erivo, Nathan Lane, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenowith,  LaChanze, Blake Lively, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jordan Fisher, Steve Guttenberg, Triumph  The Insult Comic Dog (and Robert Smigel), and last night’s final Guest Producer, Tony  Award winning theater legend Audra McDonald. 

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of  unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most  acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten  years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal,  and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.  

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the  New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway  run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award  nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen  across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.  

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic  design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner  Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O.  Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music  director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel  Sterner (production stage manager).  

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group;  Patrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. Goldstein; Isaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland  Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Medley Houlihan; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy Federman; Marcia Goldberg; Hariton  DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. Nederlander; Albert Nocciolino; Spencer Ross;  Independent Presenters Network; Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith; Jonathan Demar/Griffin  Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg; FutureHome  Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/  Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin Caskey; Mike  Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.  

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron



