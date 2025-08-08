GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL Contributes to Breast Cancer Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In memory of the life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John, Secret Cinema and TodayTix will honour the third anniversary of her passing by making a donation of £4,000 to Breast Cancer Now, a charity dedicated to funding research and supporting those affected by breast cancer.

Olivia Newton-John was a successful singer before her breakout role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film Grease propelled her to global movie stardom. Beloved around the world for her music, films, and tireless advocacy she inspired millions through her own journey with breast cancer. Her openness, positivity, and commitment to research and support initiatives remain a beacon of hope to countless people around the world.

Merritt Baer, Co-Founder, TodayTix and Lead Producer, Secret Cinema & Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, said:

"Olivia Newton-John’s performance as Sandy in Grease captured hearts with her warmth, vulnerability, and spirit — qualities that have made the film beloved for generations. As we bring that story to life in Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, we celebrate not only her iconic role but also her remarkable legacy beyond the screen, honouring her courage and advocacy by supporting Breast Cancer Now."

Hannah Adam, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Breast Cancer Now, added:

“We want to say a huge thank you to Secret Cinema for donating to Breast Cancer Now in memory of Olivia Newton-John. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 55,000 women and 400 men diagnosed every year. This donation will help fund our lifesaving research and life-changing support for people affected by this devastating disease, as we strive to realise our ambition that by 2050, anyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and be supported to live well.”