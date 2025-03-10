GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK to Offer $49 and $69 Tickets Through Lottery, Rush and Standing Room

Rush tickets are available for purchase at the box office on the day of the performance.
Digital lottery, rush, and standing room policies will launch for Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.
Entries for the Good Night, and Good Luck digital lottery start at 12:00am one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10:00am and 3pm. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $49 each. Seats may be partial view. To enter the lottery, please visit the show’s website.
Rush tickets are available for purchase at the box office on the day of the performance for $49 each. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person. Seats may be partial view.
Standing Room tickets will be made available when a performance is sold out, and tickets can only be purchased at the box office on the day of the performance. Standing Room tickets are $69 each and are limited to two tickets per person.
Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the production stars Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow, and the following actors who will be portraying real life figures: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Mili Lerner, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, Greg Stuhr as Phil from Legal, with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.
In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.