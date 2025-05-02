GOING BACHARACH A New Revue To Hold Private Industry Presentations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lewin Productions will present private, by-invitation only industry presentations of Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, a new revue created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth and Jack Lewin, and directed by Bill Castellino. Presentations take place Tuesday May 6 at 7:30PM and Wednesday May 7 at 12PM at Theater 555 (555 W 42nd Street).

This new revue celebrates Burt Bacharach's remarkable legacy, with a cast comprised of three singers and a five piece band. Covering nearly 50 songs from Bacharach's long career, and stretching from the 1950's into the 21st Century, Going Bacharach is both informative and fun, steering clear of imitation and offering bright and original interpretations of his biggest hits and lesser-known gems, capturing all the magic and majesty of this legendary Maestro.

Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon stars NYC Jazz staple Hilary Kole; John Pagano, who toured with Burt Bacharach; and Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Hamilton), with Adrian Galante as Music Director.

Conceived by Jack Lewin, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon features Arrangements and Orchestrations by Adrian Galante, and Musical Supervision by Tedd Firth. Visceral Entertainment is General Manager. Kathleen Rose Gallardo is Stage Manager.

Theatre professionals can direct inquiries regarding the upcoming reading to contact@visceral-entertainment.com.

About the Artists

John Pagano was the featured male vocalist in the touring band of Burt Bacharach for 26 years. Beyond the stage, John has worked with Grammy Award-winning songwriter- producer Barry Mann, legendary composer-producer George Duke, jazz saxophonist George Howard, and music superstars including Elvis Costello, Garth Brooks, Whitney Houston, Faith Hill, Wynonna Judd, Brian Wilson and David Cassidy.

Hilary Kole is a long beloved staple on the NYC jazz scene and world-renowned as a multi-faceted concert hall and symphony performer. She has performed in famed venues like Town Hall, Birdland, Blue Note, Iridium, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall (with Michael Feinstein and The New York Pops). Kole is also an original cast member of Our Sinatra, the long-running hit from the creators of Going Bacharach.

Ta-Tynisa Wilson is a Broadway performer known for her appearance in the hit musical, Hamilton. Millions have caught a glimpse of Wilson on American Idol, Season 10, where she was one of the top 24 finalists. She has also appeared in The Color Purple and Dreamgirls, and traveled the world performing on cruise ships which has allowed her to share her talents across the globe.

Jack Lewin (Conceiver / Creator) has produced numerous nightclub and cabaret acts. He helped conceive, and produced the hit show Our Sinatra, which ran Off-Broadway in NYC for over 1300 performances to rave reviews. It became one the all-time longest running Off Broadway shows. The show has played successful extended engagements at many prestigious venues throughout the country to much acclaim, including The Caldwell Theatre in Boca Raton, Guild Hall in East Hampton, The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, The Stage Door Theatre in Ft. Lauderdale, The Prince Theatre in Philadelphia, The Empire Theatre in San Antonio, and many others. Our Sinatra has done two major national Performing Arts Center tours with Columbia Artists (2002 and 2006). The show has had successful return engagements in NYC at the legendary Oak Room at the Algonquin, and Feinsteins at the Regency, and continues to have sold out engagements at Birdland Jazz Club. Lewin conceived and co-created Hunka Hunka Burnin' Love – An Elvis Presley Musical Tribute which has had several productions around the country. In 2018, he produced Here To Stay: Two Pianos, Two Voices, starring Champian Fulton and John Proulx. The show was commissioned by The University Of Michigan School Of Music's “Gershwin Initiative”. Jack Lewin has also produced several albums of jazz and American popular standards including Gerson Swings Disney with the great pianist Roy Gerson featuring guest vocalists Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, and John Pizzarelli.

ADRIAN GALANTE (Creator / Arrangements & Orchestrations) is a multifaceted, exciting young multi-instrumentalist, arranger & composer whose remarkable command of his craft belies his youth. At a recent appearance at New York's legendary Birdland Jazz Club, where Galante was accompanied by Jazz luminaries Alan Broadbent, Jay Leonhart and Obed Calvaire, reviewer Andrew Portez described Galante as “..an extraordinary musician who appears to be equally gifted as a clarinettist as he is a pianist.” Adrian's upcoming debut album release “Introducing Adrian Galante” is set for release in early 2025. Recorded in Hollywood, California, the album features pianist Tamir Hendelman (known for his association with Barbra Streisand and the Jeff Hamilton trio) and longtime Drummer for Tony Bennett and Bill Evans final trio, Joe LaBarbera.

Will Friedwald (Creator) has been called “the poet laureate of vintage pop music” and is America's foremost chronicler of the musical arts. He has written ten books including the definitive works on Frank Sinatra (“The Song is You” - which was hailed by “The New York Times Book Review” as the “single most important book on Sinatra ever published”), Tony Bennett (“The Good Life”), and Nat King Cole (“Straighten Up and Fly Right”). His other highly-acclaimed books include the award-winning “A Biographical Dictionary of the Great Jazz and Pop Vocalists” and “The Great Jazz and Pop Vocal Albums.” In thousands of articles for the “Wall Street Journal,” “Vanity Fair,” “Playboy,” “The New York Times” and “The Village Voice,” as well as other publications, he has covered all the major figures of jazz, Broadway and popular music. In addition, he is a consultant to Apple Music and has received eleven Grammy nominations. He has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs, including NPR's “Fresh Air,” ABC's “Nightline,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” and A& E Biography's profiles of Sinatra, Bennett, Perry Como, and Mel Tormé. He has consulted and appeared in many documentaries, including “Louis Prima: The Wildest!,” “‘Tis Autumn: The Search For Jackie Paris,”and “Anita O'Day: The Life Of A Jazz Singer,” as well as PBS's “Soundtrack Of The Century,” “American Masters - Sammy Davis Jr.: I Gotta Be Me,” and, most recently “Ella Fitzgerald - Just One Of Those Things,” and “Count Basie - Through His Own Eyes.”

Tedd Firth (Creator / Musical Supervision) is a New York City based musical director, pianist and arranger. Tedd is currently the musical director for Michael Feinstein, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marilyn Maye, Melissa Errico and Tom Wopat, among others. Among the jazz musicians he has performed or recorded with are John Pizzarelli, Houston Person, Frank Wess, Mark Whitfield, Red Holloway, Benny Golson and Joe Morello. Recent highlights include being the musical director for the reunion of the original Broadway cast of Into The Woods at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa, CA as well as serving as musical director for Michael Feinstein's “Jazz and Popular Song” concert series at Jazz at Lincoln Center. New York appearances include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Blue Note, Birdland, the Iridium, the Algonquin, the Cafe Carlyle and Feinstein's at the Regency. Numerous national appearances include two performances at the White House. As an arranger and orchestrator, Tedd's work has been performed by all major American symphony orchestras as well as Liza Minnelli. In 2013, Tedd was commissioned by the New York Pops to create new orchestrations for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” which has had numerous performances across the country in subsequent years. Television appearances include “The Today Show,” “Live From Lincoln Center” and “All My Children.”

Bill Castellino (Director) is an award winning Director and Choreographer. World premieres: Cagney, Hamlet (The Rock Opera), I Spy A Spy, Breathe, Soul Mates, Great Divorce, Grumpy Old Men, Christmas In Hell, Jolson, Dr. Radio, Lizzie Borden, Some Kind Of Wonderful, Heartbeats, Miklat, Fishwrap, A House Divided, The Singing Weatherman, Happy Holidays, Another Summer, Presidents, Others. Also: Desperate Measures, Nightclub Cantata, Marry Harry, Storyville, Spitfire Grill, Drood, Ionescopade, Tarzan, Rent, Gypsy, Rocky Horror, Carousel, Godspell, Slab Boys, Music Man, West Side Story, Joseph, Tommy, Little Shop, Evita, Hair, Fame, Chess, others. Awards: NY Outer Critics, Jefferson, Telly, four LA Weekly, eleven Drama League and numerous nominations including Lortel, AUDELCO, Carbonell, San Diego and LA Theatre Critics, others.