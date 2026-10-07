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Chris Colfer Says He 'Knows Nothing' About Potential GLEE Reboot

Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the original series, said that he would consider doing the reboot if he were approached.

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Amidst the flurry of news that a Glee reboot may be on the horizon, Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the original series, shared that he has not yet been approached. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy shared that he has finished the script for the reboot, and has been in contact with several members of the original cast. However, in a recent interview with Bustle, Colfer said that he doesn't know anything about it.

"I know nothing and have heard absolutely nothing," he said. "I wish I did. It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone. But I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no."

Colfer went on to say that he would consider doing the reboot if he were approached. "Hopefully I’ll have more information and I can actually think about it," he said.

Read the original story on Bustle.

About Glee

Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan MurphyBrad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.

The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.

The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea MicheleCory MonteithAmber RileyChris ColferDianna AgronNaya RiveraHeather MorrisKevin McHaleJenna UshkowitzDarren CrissHarry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord OverstreetMelissa BenoistAlex NewellBecca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.



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