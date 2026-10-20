Photos: Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells & More Reunite for FALSETTOS at Carnegie Hall
The original Broadway revival cast reunited for a sold-out concert celebrating the production's 10th anniversary.
The original Broadway revival cast of Falsettos reunited on Sunday, October 18, at Carnegie Hall for a special concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Tony-nominated production. The sold-out performance featured Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Tracie Thoms, Brandon Uranowitz and Betsy Wolfe reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2016 revival. Check out photos from the concert below!
Originally planned as a one-night-only benefit concert, the reunion sold out in fewer than two hours, prompting additional performances at Carnegie Hall on November 2, 2026, and February 8, 2027, as well as four performances at the London Palladium from February 23–25, 2027.
Directed by Ellenore Scott, who served as assistant choreographer on the 2016 Broadway revival, the concerts feature music direction and conducting by Vadim Feichtner, leading a band that includes many of the revival's original musicians.
Featuring music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos follows Marvin, his lover Whizzer, his former wife Trina and their extended family as they navigate love, relationships and the early days of the AIDS crisis. The 2016 Broadway revival opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 27 and earned five Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. The production was also filmed for PBS's Live from Lincoln Center series.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson & Rebecca Michelson
Anthony Rosenthal, Christian Borle, Betsy Wolfe, Tracie Thoms, Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Tracie Thoms, & Brandon Uranowitz
Andrew Rannells, Brandon Uranowitz, Christian Borle, Anthony Rosenthal Betsy Wolfe, Tracie Thoms, & Stephanie J. Block
Anthony Rosenthal, Brandon Uranowitz, Christian Borle, Betsy Wolfe, Tracie Thoms, & Stephanie J. Block
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