Photos: Bobby Conte and More Celebrate Opening Night of COPPERFIELD! Off-Broadway

COPPERFIELD!, the new Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, recently celebrated its opening night at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, the production is directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre and stars Bobby Conte in the title role. Performances continue through December 6, 2026.

The musical follows David Copperfield from a difficult childhood into adulthood as he encounters an unforgettable cast of characters, navigates love and loss, and discovers his place in the world. The story is brought to life by an ensemble of actor-musicians.

Joining Conte in the cast are Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler and Henry Witcher.

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward Pierce, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Shannon Slaton, and hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas. Sonny Paladino provides orchestrations and arrangements, with Ashley Wren Collins serving as associate director and associate choreographer.

COPPERFIELD! is produced by Act Two Theatricals and executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies



Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies



Stage Managers- Nia J. Blizzard, Maria Bella DiVittorio and Sienna Siciliano



Megan Smyth



Megan Smyth



Sonny Paladino (Music Supervisor, Arrangements and Orchestrations)



Abagail Gorsuch



Abagail Gorsuch



Megan Smyth, Sonny Paladino, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch



The Cast of Copperfield



Cast and Creatives of Copperfield



Lico Whitfield, Jeffrey Scharf and Jonathan Hogue



Lico Whitfield and Jonathan Hogue



Megan Smyth, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch



Maria Bella DiVittorio