Photos: Bobby Conte and More Celebrate Opening Night of COPPERFIELD! Off-Broadway
The new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel is playing a limited engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.
COPPERFIELD!, the new Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, recently celebrated its opening night at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. Check out photos from the celebration below!
Featuring book, music and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, the production is directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre and stars Bobby Conte in the title role. Performances continue through December 6, 2026.
The musical follows David Copperfield from a difficult childhood into adulthood as he encounters an unforgettable cast of characters, navigates love and loss, and discovers his place in the world. The story is brought to life by an ensemble of actor-musicians.
Joining Conte in the cast are Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler and Henry Witcher.
The creative team includes scenic designer Edward Pierce, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Shannon Slaton, and hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas. Sonny Paladino provides orchestrations and arrangements, with Ashley Wren Collins serving as associate director and associate choreographer.
COPPERFIELD! is produced by Act Two Theatricals and executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Calvin Knegten , Jeffrey Scharf (Book, Music and Lyrics) and Henry Witcher
Calvin Knegten , Jeffrey Scharf (Book, Music and Lyrics) and Henry Witcher
Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies
Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies
Stage Managers- Nia J. Blizzard, Maria Bella DiVittorio and Sienna Siciliano
Megan Smyth
Megan Smyth
Nancy O'Conoor, Amelia Cormack, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler and Kara Mikula
Sonny Paladino (Music Supervisor, Arrangements and Orchestrations)
Abagail Gorsuch
Abagail Gorsuch
Megan Smyth, Sonny Paladino, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch
Erica Spyres, Tatiana Wechsler, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Abagail Gorsuch, Megan Smyth, Cathryn Wake and Amelia Cormack
Bobby Conte joins with Erica Spyres, Tatiana Wechsler, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Abagail Gorsuch, Megan Smyth, Cathryn Wake and Amelia Cormack
Dan Piering, Owen Squire Smith, Kent M. Lewis, Alexander Sovronsky, Bobby Conte, Will Reynolds, Aaron Michael Ray, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Andy Taylor and Henry Witcher
The Cast of Copperfield
Cast and Creatives of Copperfield
Lico Whitfield, Jeffrey Scharf and Jonathan Hogue
Lico Whitfield and Jonathan Hogue
Megan Smyth, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch
Maria Bella DiVittorio
Francesca Yhien
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