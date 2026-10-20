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Photos: Bobby Conte and More Celebrate Opening Night of COPPERFIELD! Off-Broadway

The new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel is playing a limited engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.

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COPPERFIELD!, the new Off-Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, recently celebrated its opening night at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, the production is directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre and stars Bobby Conte in the title role. Performances continue through December 6, 2026.

The musical follows David Copperfield from a difficult childhood into adulthood as he encounters an unforgettable cast of characters, navigates love and loss, and discovers his place in the world. The story is brought to life by an ensemble of actor-musicians.

Joining Conte in the cast are Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler and Henry Witcher.

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward Pierce, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Shannon Slaton, and hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas. Sonny Paladino provides orchestrations and arrangements, with Ashley Wren Collins serving as associate director and associate choreographer.

COPPERFIELD! is produced by Act Two Theatricals and executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

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Kara Mikula

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Kara Mikula

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Owen Squire Smith

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Owen Squire Smith

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Cathryn Wake

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Cathryn Wake

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Calvin Knegten

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Calvin Knegten

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Henry Witcher

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Henry Witcher

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Calvin Knegten and Henry Witcher

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Calvin Knegten and Henry Witcher

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Calvin Knegten , Jeffrey Scharf (Book, Music and Lyrics) and Henry Witcher

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Calvin Knegten , Jeffrey Scharf (Book, Music and Lyrics) and Henry Witcher

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Calvin Knegten , Cathryn Wake and Henry Witcher

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Jeffrey Scharf

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Calvin Knegten , Kara Mikula and Henry Witcher

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Miyuki Miyagi

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Miyuki Miyagi

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Tatiana Wechsler

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Tatiana Wechsler

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Alexander Sovronsky

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Alexander Sovronsky

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Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies

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Alexander Sovronsky and Misha Davies

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Dan Piering

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Dan Piering

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Nancy O'Connor

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Nancy O'Connor

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Amelia Cormack

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Amelia Cormack

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Jed Feder

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Jed Feder

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Will Reynolds

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Will Reynolds

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Aaron Michael Ray

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Aaron Michael Ray

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Stage Managers- Nia J. Blizzard, Maria Bella DiVittorio and Sienna Siciliano

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Andy Taylor

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Andy Taylor

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Bobby Conte

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Bobby Conte

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Henry Witcher, Bobby Conte and Calvin Knegten

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Bobby Conte, Henry Witcher, Calvin Knegten and Jeffrey Scharf

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Megan Smyth

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Megan Smyth

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Nancy O'Conoor, Amelia Cormack, Cathryn WakeTatiana Wechsler and Kara Mikula

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Kara Mikula and Aaron Michael Ray

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Jed Feder, Amelia Cormack, Nancy O'Connor and Alexander Sovronsky

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Erica Spyres

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Erica Spyres

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Sonny Paladino (Music Supervisor, Arrangements and Orchestrations)

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Sonny Paladino

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Abagail Gorsuch

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Abagail Gorsuch

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Megan Smyth, Sonny Paladino, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch

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Erica Spyres, Tatiana Wechsler, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Abagail Gorsuch, Megan Smyth, Cathryn Wake and Amelia Cormack

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Bobby Conte joins with Erica Spyres, Tatiana Wechsler, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Abagail Gorsuch, Megan Smyth, Cathryn Wake and Amelia Cormack

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Kent M. Lewis

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Kent M. Lewis

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Dan Piering, Owen Squire Smith, Kent M. Lewis, Alexander Sovronsky, Bobby Conte, Will Reynolds, Aaron Michael Ray, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Andy Taylor and Henry Witcher

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The Cast of Copperfield

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Cast and Creatives of Copperfield

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Dan Piering, Erica Spyres, Jeffrey Scharf, Miyuki Miyagi and Kent M. Lewis

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Dan Piering, Erica Spyres, Kent M. Lewis and Miyuki Miyagi

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Lico Whitfield, Jeffrey Scharf and Jonathan Hogue

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Lico Whitfield and Jonathan Hogue

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Megan Smyth, Nancy O'Connor and Abagail Gorsuch

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Maria Bella DiVittorio

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Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

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Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett

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Francesca Yhien

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Jenn Colella

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Andy Taylor

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Tatiana Wechsler and Calvin Knegten

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Calvin Knegten and Henry Witcher

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Cathryn Wake, Calvin Knegten, Henry Witcher and Kara Mikula

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Aaron Michael Ray

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Alexander Sovronsky and Bobby Conte

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Bobby Conte



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