GIRLS5EVA to Move From Peacock to Netflix For Third Season

Netflix has announced a season three greenlight for musical comedy series Girls5eva, from creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey and Universal Television. The first two season of the series premiered on Peacock.

Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season and it also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated comedy.

Girls5eva stars Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles (Dawn); Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie); Emmy Award-winning Saturday Night Live mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell (Gloria); and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps (Summer).

The series also included appearances by Andrew Rannells, James Monroe Iglehart, Grey Henson, Jennifer Simard, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Daniel Breaker, Judy Gold, Mario Cantone, Amber Ruffin, and more.

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire," said executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond & Robert Carlock.

"We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series. "Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team."

Meredith Scardino was Emmy Award-nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for season 1 of Girls5eva. Renée Elise Goldsberry's celebrated performance garnered her nominations with Critics' Choice Awards, HCA Television Awards, and TCA Awards. Both seasons are certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season two was named one of the best shows of 2022 by Vanity Fair, Vulture, Washington Post and Paste.

Emmy Award winner Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Emmy winners Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears) and David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) also serve as executive producers along with Emmy nominee Eric Gurian (Little Stranger). Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock