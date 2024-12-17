GIRLS5EVA Canceled At Netflix; Season 4 Will Not Happen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The streaming comedy Girls5Eva, starring Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillipps, and Paula Pell, has been canceled at Netflix, according to Deadline.

According to the report, there will be no fourth season of the show. This marks the show's second cancelation after it was dropped from its original streaming home on Peacock following its second season.

The third season of the show debuted earlier this year on Netflix. The latest season follows the one-hit-wonder group as they hit the road on a comeback tour.

Earlier this year, Sara Bareilles was nominated for an Emmy award for the song The Medium Time, which appeared in the season finale. In an interview with BroadwayWorld, the musician emphasized the joy she felt working on the series, saying "I feel so lucky that we got this chance to do it."

ABOUT GIRLS5EVA:

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?