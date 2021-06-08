GIRLS5EVA, Amanda Kloots & Anna Kloots, MASTER OF NONE, and More Announced for Upcoming 92Y Online Events

Ashley Thomas and Little Marvin With Whoopi Goldberg; Meredith Scardino, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Phillips; Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari; Christina Hendricks with Matthew Weiner and more online events from the worlds of TV and film to be presented by 92Y!

Check out the upcoming schedule below!

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO'S THEM

Ashley Thomas and Little Marvin in Conversation with Whoopi Goldberg

Fri, Jun 11, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Actor Ashley Thomas and creator Little Marvin join Whoopi Goldberg for an in-depth conversation about the hit Amazon Prime Video horror anthology Them . The show - which tells the story of the Emory family who join the Great Migration in the 1950s and move to an all-white neighborhood - is full of monsters, real and supernatural, and uses horror to examine and interrogate the American Dream. Hear how the show came about, the challenges and rewards of working in the horror genre, behind the scenes stories, and stories from behind-the-scenes.

PEACOCK'S GIRLS5EVA

Meredith Scardino, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps in Conversation with TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook

Wed, Jun 16, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Join the creator and stars of Peacock's acclaimed new series Girls5eva - Meredith Scardino, Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps - for a conversation about the making of the show with TV Guide Magazine's Damian Holbrook. Following the members of a one-hit wonder '90s girl group as they take one more shot at making their pop dreams come true, Girls5eva is being hailed as a smart, hilarious take on the music industry, fame, and the '90s nostalgia machine. Hear the creator and stars discuss making a comedy about music, the enduring power of '90s pop, stories from behind the scenes, and much more.

NETFLIX'S MASTER OF NONE: LENA WAITHE, NAOMI ACKIE, ALAN YANG AND AZIZ ANSARI IN CONVERSATION

Thu, Jun 17, 6 pm, FREE - watch here

Join the award-winning stars of Master of None - Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari - for a conversation about the comedy's highly-anticipated new season. Created by Ansari and Yang, Master of None 's third season is being hailed for its bold, new dramatic depths, anchored by performances from Waithe and Ackie. Hear them discuss using their personal stories as comedic and dramatic fodder, the making of the new season, where it's headed next, stories from behind the scenes, and much more.

NBC'S GOOD GIRLS: CHRISTINA HENDRICKS IN CONVERSATION WITH MATTHEW WEINER

Tue, Jun 22, 7 pm, FREE - watch here

Join Christina Hendricks and Emmy Award-winning Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner as they discuss Hendricks' role in Good Girls, now entering its fourth season. A darkly comic heist story about a group of suburban moms who resort to robbery to solve their financial troubles, Good Girls is anchored by Hendricks' assured performance. Hear her and Weiner discuss her character on Good Girls, Beth, alongside her role as Joan on Mad Men - plus their collaborative relationship, Hendricks' new projects, stories from behind the scenes, and more. New episodes of NBC's Good Girls return on Thursday June 24.

JAKE TAPPER IN CONVERSATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY'S SEIJA RANKIN

Wed, Jun 23, 6:15 pm, $20*

Frank Sinatra, Robert Kennedy and Charlie Marder - these early '60s luminaries are all characters in Jake Tapper's new mystery novel The Devil May Dance . Tapper updates us on the latest news behind the news and explores the darker side of Hollywood - the thin lines between politics, pop culture and crime with Entertainment Weekly's Seija Rankin.

LIVE YOUR LIFE: AMANDA AND ANNA KLOOTS IN CONVERSATION WITH RABBI STEVE LEDER

Mon, Jun 28, 7 pm, $15*

Join The Talk's Amanda Kloots and her sister and co-author Anna Kloots in an intimate conversation with Rabbi Steve Leder about Amanda's new memoir, Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero . A beloved Broadway star and Tony nominee, Nick's public battle with COVID-19 and tragic death in 2020 made headlines around the world and was poignantly chronicled by his wife Amanda on social media, as she stayed strong for him and for their infant son, Elvis. Her updates on Nick's condition quickly went viral, inspiring millions around the world to gather virtually every day at 3 pm PST to offer prayers and to sing and dance to Nick's original song "Live Your Life."

Amanda shared some words about her experience when she joined us in March in conversation with Rabbi Steve Leder about his bestselling meditation on loss, resilience and love, The Beauty of What Remains . Their wise, gentle, powerful talk prompted an extraordinary response from viewers. Now Amanda opens up about her own deeply personal story of love and loss, from the beautiful relationship she shared with Nick, its tragic interruption and months of hope and heartbreak, and of the optimism and faith that have shaped her life and ultimately pulled her through. Amanda's story is her own, but her message - and Nick's - to "live your life like/you've got one night" is one of courage and inspiration for us all.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS IN CONVERSATION WITH LISA BIRNBACH: AUDIBLE ORIGINAL - LETTERS FROM CAMP

Wed, Jun 30, 7 pm, $10

Join Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis in conversation with New York Times-bestselling author Lisa Birnbach (The Official Preppy Handbook) on the new season of Curtis' hit Audible Original podcast Letters from Camp . Set in 2006 and starring Sunny Sandler, Edi Patterson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Daniel Radcliffe, Curtis herself, and more, this epistolary story about the summer adventures of girl named Mookie is a hit with listeners of all ages. Hear Curtis and Birnbach discuss the inspiration for the podcast, the magic of summer camp, their upcoming projects, and much more.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

HERE TODAY: BILLY CRYSTAL AND ALAN ZWEIBEL IN CONVERSATION WITH PETE HAMMOND

Thu, Jun 10, 6 pm, $15*

Billy Crystal and Alan Zweibel's friendship goes back almost fifty years, to when they were both aspiring stand-up comedians in Manhattan. The two recently collaborated as co-writers on their new film Here Today , which also marks Crystal's return to directing. This funny, emotionally raw screenplay centers around veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal) who meets New York singer Emma Payge (Tiffany Haddish) and forms an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Join Zweibel and Crystal as they go behind the scenes of the movie - and their longstanding relationship - when they reveal all to Deadline's Pete Hammond.

SHE MEMES WELL: QUINTA BRUNSON IN CONVERSATION WITH LARRY WILMORE

Tue, Jun 15, 7 pm, $10*

Comedian and actor Quinta Brunson talks with Larry Wilmore about her debut essay collection, She Memes Well. Before her current role in the cast of HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, Brunson was among the first comedians to create viral videos on Instagram. In She Memes Well, she tells the story of her early career - and how she found her voice on the internet. Hear her and Wilmore discuss how comedy and social media have changed in the last decade, how she stayed true to her comedic roots, and much more.