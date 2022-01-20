GET HAPPY With Tony DeSare & Capathia Jenkins Rescheduled at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, is rescheduling its concert, Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound to Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Originally scheduled for Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8pm, the concert is being postponed to the following month due to Covid-related challenges.

Ticketholders are asked to retain their February 4 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Wednesday, March 16. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.

Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound celebrates American arranger-composer Nelson Riddle with featured artists jazz artist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. All songs on the program feature Riddle's original arrangements and orchestrations, which were recorded by some of the 20th century's most iconic voices, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Judy Garland. Selections include "Night and Day", "Strike Up the Band", "I've Got You Under My Skin", and "I've Got the World on a String".

"Nelson Riddle's unique arrangements have given us the definitive versions of some of the most iconic songs of American popular music," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "I'm delighted to celebrate Riddle's work with my friends Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins, two vocalists who capture the spirit and tone of Riddle's legendary collaborators."

Upcoming concerts in The New York Pops' 2021-22 Carnegie Hall season include: One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00pm in addition to the orchestra's 39th Birthday Gala honoring Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.