GALA Hispanic Theatre Seeks Donations After Bank Account Was Hacked

Over $250,000 was withdrawn from the account, and the process to recover that could take up to eight months.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

GALA Hispanic Theatre Seeks Donations After Bank Account Was Hacked

GALA Hispanic Theatre, based in Washington, DC, is asking for help from the community after its bank account was hacked and emptied earlier this month.

According to DCist, the theater’s accountant was kicked out of GALA’s online banking account while handling payroll for the theater’s employees.  The money was transferred to a Bank of America account in New York, according to a statement that theatre owner Rebecca Medrano submitted to the FBI.

Read more on DCist.

Over $250,000 was withdrawn from the account, and the process to recover that could take up to eight months, a statement on the theatre's emergency fund page reads.. The fear is that the company will not be able to survive that long without the money.

"We have not been able to pay the artists and crew working to bring audiences the world premiere in Spanish with English surtitles of Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), scheduled to open February 1st," the statement reads. "We need your support now, so we can pay our artists and open our production."

If you would like to make a donation, click here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars Photo
Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars

The nominations for the 96th Oscars have been announced. Academy Award nominees include Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Barbie, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

2
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards Photo
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

3
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Birmingham Rep has announced the UK premiere of the new musical, Becoming Nancy which will run at The Rep from 2 October – 2 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

4
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards Photo
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

Tonight, at a celebration honoring outstanding theatre on stages across the Washington area, theatre artists, administrators, patrons, and special guests gathered at the ATLAS Performing Arts Center on H Street NE for Theatre Washington's announcement of nominees for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 23, 2024
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes AwardsSPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards
Photos: Irish Repertory Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of ARISTOCRATSPhotos: Irish Repertory Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of ARISTOCRATS
Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Darko Tresnjak's ASK FOR THE MOON! & MoreGoodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Darko Tresnjak's ASK FOR THE MOON! & More

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You