GALA Hispanic Theatre Seeks Donations After Bank Account Was Hacked

GALA Hispanic Theatre, based in Washington, DC, is asking for help from the community after its bank account was hacked and emptied earlier this month.

According to DCist, the theater’s accountant was kicked out of GALA’s online banking account while handling payroll for the theater’s employees. The money was transferred to a Bank of America account in New York, according to a statement that theatre owner Rebecca Medrano submitted to the FBI.

Read more on DCist.

Over $250,000 was withdrawn from the account, and the process to recover that could take up to eight months, a statement on the theatre's emergency fund page reads.. The fear is that the company will not be able to survive that long without the money.

"We have not been able to pay the artists and crew working to bring audiences the world premiere in Spanish with English surtitles of Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters), scheduled to open February 1st," the statement reads. "We need your support now, so we can pay our artists and open our production."

If you would like to make a donation, click here.