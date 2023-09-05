Full Cast and Creative Team Set For World Premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at Hope Mill Theatre

The production will open at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run, with a national press night on 26 October.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL will star Peter Caulfield (Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Vida Boheme, Gregory Haney (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End; Hamilton, Original Broadway Production) as Noxeema Jackson and Pablo Gómez Jones (In Dreams, Leeds Playhouse; Les Misérables, Mexico City) as Chichi Rodríguez.

TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL will star Peter Caulfield (Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Vida Boheme, Gregory Haney (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, West End; Hamilton, Original Broadway Production) as Noxeema Jackson and Pablo Gómez Jones (In Dreams, Leeds Playhouse; Les Misérables, Mexico City) as Chichi Rodríguez.

Joining them are Carolyn Maitland (Next To Normal, Donmar Warehouse; Jersey Boys, West End) as Carol Ann, Duncan Burt (FRIENDSICAL, UK Tour) as Sheriff Dollard, Alexander Kranz as Bobby Ray (professional debut), Arthur Boan (OKLAHOMA!, West End) as Tommy Paul, Ayesha Maynard (Hairspray, Kilworth House Theatre) as Beulah June, Emily Ooi (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Crucible Theatre) as Bobby LeeJermaine Woods (Sister Act, Eventim Apollo) as Willie Joe/John Jacob, Lee Harris (Les Misérables, West End) as Ed Earl/Crazy Elijah, Natalie Day (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Arts Theatre) as Mary Lou, Scott Hunter (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End) as Billy Budd, Susie Fenwick (Beautiful, UK Tour) as Clara Pearl, SAMANTHA BINGLEY (Beauty and the Beast, London Palladium) as Rose of Sharon Theo Maddix (Cabaret, The KitKat Club) as Rachel Tensions/Jimmy Jack. Also in the cast are Jamil Abbasi (Great British Bake-Off Musical, Noel Coward Theatre) and Megan Davies-Truin (Jerry Springer the Opera, Hope Mill Theatre).

TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL has direction by Douglas Carter Beane, choreography by Jane McMurtrie musical supervision by Brad Simmons, set design by Katie Lias, costume design by Gregory Gale, wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, make up design by Andrew Sotomayor, sound design by Sam Glossop, lighting design by Jack Weir, video design by Dan Light, musical direction by Andrew Hilton, associate direction by Joseph Houston, intimacy coordination and fight direction by Haruka Kurado, associate costume design by Rachel Tansey and casting by Sarah Leung. The artwork is designed by FEAST Creative with videography by Umbrella Rooms.

The 1995 film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, which has become a cult-classic, featured an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Robin Williams and Ru Paul.

Set in 90s New York TO Wong Foo THE MUSICAL tells the story of 3 Drag Queens, Vida, Noxeema and Chichi, who embark on a trip across America to attend the Drag Queen of the Year Finals in Hollywood. When their car breaks down in Middle America, their lives, as well as those in the town, are turned upside down, in this joyous, heartfelt and high camp musical extravaganza! 3 drags have come to save America, one show tune at a time! The musical was created at The American Academy  of Dramatic Arts where Douglas Carter Beane is on the Board of Directors.




