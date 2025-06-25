Full Cast Set For FROZEN at the Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Muny has revealed the full cast for its premiere production of Disney's Frozen, which runs July 6-14 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

“We're thrilled to bring Disney's Frozen to the Muny stage for the first time,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It's a story full of heart, and this remarkable cast and creative team will make it something truly special — Muny magic like you've never seen.”

Joining previously announced principals Patti Murin (Anna), Hannah Corneau (Elsa), Jelani Remy (Kristoff), Bobby Conte (Hans), Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven), Jared Gertner (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna) are Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer, Jack Gimpel, Gabriel Kearns, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Meridien Terrell and Jonah D. Winston.

The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team includes Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer); Kelly Sheehan (assistant choreographer); Tijana Bjelajac (scenic designer); Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer); Jason Lyons (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (co-sound designers); Kylee Loera (video designer); Ashley Rae Callahan (wig designer); Eric Wright and Puppet Kitchen (puppet designer); Matthew Lacey (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting).

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.