Full Cast Announced for Peter Dinklage Led CYRANO; Grace McLean, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and More

The New Group announces full casting for Cyrano, with Ritchie Coster, Josh A. Dawson, Hillary Fisher, Christopher Gurr, Blake Jenner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nehal Joshi, Grace McLean, Erika Olson and Scott Stangland joining, as previously announced, Peter Dinklage, in this production launching the company's 25th Anniversary Season.

Previews begin October 12 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Thursday, November 7. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is set through November 24 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street). Cyrano, adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman, directed by Erica Schmidt, commences The New Group's 2019/20 season.

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role.

Cyrano features Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Swing) and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, Cyrano features Music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, Lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, Choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman. Directed by Erica Schmidt, this production includes Scenic Design by Christine Jones and Amy Rubin, Costume Design by Tom Broecker, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Sound Design by Dan Moses Schreier and Music Supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Casting by Patrick Goodwin, CSA / Telsey + Company. Production Stage Manager is Linda Marvel.

Subscriptions and Patron Ensemble memberships for The New Group's 2019/20 season available now. For more info, visit TheNewGroup.org or call 917-935-4242. Tickets for Cyrano go on sale Tuesday, August 27 at 10am EST through Ticketmaster. Patron Ensemble and subscriber booking are currently available. A limited Off-Broadway engagement plays October 12 - November 24 at The Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street), with Opening Night on Thursday, November 7.

