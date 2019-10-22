Full Cast Announced For Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS

The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead, and NO ONE wants to miss their return! Jay Armstrong Johnson, Emily Cates and Danny Marin present I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters!

Back after three years of SOLD OUT shows, Jay and his cast of kooky characters are celebrating Halloween Salem Style!

So Come Little Children and get taken away by your three favorite witches and a slew of Broadway talent including Jay Armstrong Johnson (On The Town, ABC's Quantico), Amanda Williams Ware, Allison Robinson, Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Ryan McCartan (Heathers), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Ellyn Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (...the African Mean Girls Play), Kayley Ann Voorhees (Phantom of the Opera), Shawna Hamic (Orange Is The New Black), Darius Anthony Harper (Kinky Boots), Natalie Hinds, Kathryn Priest, Maddox Martin, Zak Reynolds, Brittany Jenkins featuring Back Up Vocalists Allison Griffith, and Jennifer Reed.

Musical Direction by Emily Marshall, Costume Design by D.W. Withrow, Props/Projection Design by Jamie Kiliany, Sound Design by Amanda Raymond, Lighting Design by Rebecca Morris, Wig Design by Chelsea Zaman and Bobbie Zlotnik, Makeup Design by Nicolette Gold, Stephanie Brooke Barnes and Sami Sallaway.

Get ready for an upbeat and eclectic set of familiar tunes you'll surely bop to. COME IN COSTUME and you might just win some fun prizes!

All proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS thanks to our sponsors at Pearl Studios, CenterStaging, Open Jar Studios, and Republic Restoratives.

I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters plays (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St) on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 7pm and 10pm. There is a $20-$60 cover charge. Must be 18+ (Those under 18 can be admitted only if accompanied by a legal guardian.) Tickets and information are available at www.lpr.com.

You can currently see Jay Armstrong Johnson in the Scotland, PA Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre! He has most recently been seen in the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and on the ABC television drama QUANTICO as Dr. Will Olsen.

Known for his thrilling vocal prowess, Jay has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, and HAIR. He starred opposite Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald in the New York Philharmonic's production of Sweeney Todd filmed for PBS, and played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera directed by Hal Prince.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You