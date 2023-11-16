FROZEN 4 Confirmed As Disney Works on Third Film

Disney has already started working on Frozen 4, before the third film has been released.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the new film on Good Morning America while in Disney's Hong Kong theme park for the grand opening of "World of Frozen."

"‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too," Iger shared. "But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one, but actually two stories."

Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, recently teased that she was "blown away" by the work on the film so far and that she "can't wait" to work on it.

While Frozen 3 was confirmed by Disney earlier this year, no release date or timeline for the film has been announced.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour and in London.

Watch "Let It Go," sung by Idina Menzel, here: