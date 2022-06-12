From the Winner's Circle: COMPANY Star Matt Doyle On Notes from Sondheim and More

Matt Doyle has won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for COMPANY.

In his trip to the press room, Matt discussed the process of taking Amy from Jamie, taking on one of Sondeheim's most diabolical solos, and more.

Doyle described an intensive preparation process to return to the production after the Broadway shutdown which included daily 5K runs to regain his breath support.

"His big note for 'Getting Married' was, "Faster!" [laughs]. So I got to rely on that note a lot because it actually does make the song easier to have less space between each word so that you can breathe less. And he was right about it every single time."

Doyle also discussed paying tribute to Sondheim in his speech, he explained, "He loved the line, "I am the next bride," which is why I said it tonight onstage. Especially coming from the perspective of a gay man now, when this was a right that we didn't have when the last revival went on in 2006. It was so important to him that it was joyful and celerbrated. At first I was playing it in a really internal way and he was like, "That is not it!" [laughs] "You need to yell that line!" So when we came back from the pandemic I knew i had to yell that line as joyfully and as big as possible, and that was something that he was really thrilled about."

Doyle recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and "Private Romeo" (Glenn).

Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.