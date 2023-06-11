From The Winner's Circle: Tony-Winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Hits The Press Room!

Tony-winning actress LaChanze became a Tony-winning producer with this year's Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo!

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Tony-winning actress LaChanze became a Tony-winning producer with this year's Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo! In her visit to the press room, LaChanze discussed looking ahead to her next project, Here Lies Love, and mentioned the yet-unannounced producing project she has in the works!

Of her first Tony win for producing, LaChanze said, "What's exciting to me about being a producer and winning Tonys as a producer is that it lets other so many other young women women, and other women of color, know that they belong in this space. So that's why it's really exciting to me, because I'm just hoping to be an example to so many that wonder if they can do this. Yes, you can."

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award nominee Bonnie Milligan(Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kimberly Akimbo, the new musical currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre, was produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. NederlanderLaChanze/" target="newwinddow">LaChanze/">LaChanzeJohn GorePatrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica StoneKimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter. The production's Music Director is Chris FenwickKimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre. 

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.



